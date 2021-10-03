Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $239.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.39 and a 12 month high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.