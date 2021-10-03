Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.97. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

