Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,647,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,591,000 after buying an additional 300,519 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,599,000 after acquiring an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 710,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,605,000 after purchasing an additional 73,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 468,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 49,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.75.

SPSC opened at $163.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.89 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.10 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average of $110.53.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

