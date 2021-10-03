Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,893 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

