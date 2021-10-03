Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,433 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN stock opened at $111.32 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.