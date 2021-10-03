Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.96

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.96 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.65 ($0.05). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 3.96 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,297,927 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

