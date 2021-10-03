Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $297.10

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 297.10 ($3.88) and traded as high as GBX 317 ($4.14). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 316 ($4.13), with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £189.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 290.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 297.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90.

About Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

