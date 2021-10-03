Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,032,814 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,102 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of VMware worth $165,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in VMware by 314.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after buying an additional 315,850 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at about $37,000,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 316.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 254,853 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after purchasing an additional 193,625 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 54.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 298,931 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,974,000 after purchasing an additional 105,699 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 22.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 517,237 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,818,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

NYSE VMW opened at $151.91 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.11. The company has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

