Legal & General Group Plc Has $168.23 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,529,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,777 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $168,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 61.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $126.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

