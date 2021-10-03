Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,505.33

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,505.33 ($32.73) and traded as high as GBX 3,268.08 ($42.70). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,230 ($42.20), with a volume of 276,852 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULE. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,644.38 ($34.55).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,192.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,508.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The company has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is 42.52%.

In related news, insider Simon Pryce sold 31,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,302 ($43.14), for a total transaction of £1,030,917.42 ($1,346,900.21).

About Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

