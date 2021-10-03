Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.49 and traded as high as C$1.93. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 3,693,187 shares.

DML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Denison Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.42.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.49.

In related news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 640,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.82, for a total value of C$1,166,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 511,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,920.25. Also, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 46,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$86,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns -13,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($24,925.32). Insiders have sold a total of 750,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,850 in the last ninety days.

About Denison Mines (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.