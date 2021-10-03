Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 622,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

