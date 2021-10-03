Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Update

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 622,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.29. Yue Yuen Industrial has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.50.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.