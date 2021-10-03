Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Down 37.2% in September

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the August 31st total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,029,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 213,966 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.