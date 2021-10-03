Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Short Interest Update

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NUVR opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52. Nuvera Communications has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.49 million during the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 19.06%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.