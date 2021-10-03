First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,049 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,700,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,290 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 1,376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,723,000 after acquiring an additional 669,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 418,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHB. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $180.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.