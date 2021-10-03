Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 29,872 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 29,872 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.13% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FBC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBC stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.23.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.