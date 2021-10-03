Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 32,342 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,342 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.66% of Gartner worth $137,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Gartner by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 19.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 78,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 94.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IT opened at $306.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $327.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

