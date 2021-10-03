Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $131,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,116,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 25.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $249,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $263.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.37. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $5,261,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,329 shares of company stock worth $93,764,311 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

