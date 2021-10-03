Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 883,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $136,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after buying an additional 1,992,799 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after purchasing an additional 390,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,450,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after purchasing an additional 271,538 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 280,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,246,000 after purchasing an additional 251,900 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $173.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.94 and a 1 year high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

