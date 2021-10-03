Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,952,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,128,000 after purchasing an additional 874,853 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

