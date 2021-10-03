H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

HNNMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.39. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.22.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 3.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

