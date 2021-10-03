Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.48 and a 12-month high of $79.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

