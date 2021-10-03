Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 188.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 289.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 31.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUN opened at $47.95 on Friday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.02.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3597.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

