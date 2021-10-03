Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is ($0.72). Exact Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 147.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $96.15 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $89.65 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

