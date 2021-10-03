Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 21,196 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,485 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,668.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $145.14 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $222.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.17 and its 200 day moving average is $136.58. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $53,419.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,931. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.