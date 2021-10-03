Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,859,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,300,000 after acquiring an additional 197,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

