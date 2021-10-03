Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $9.31 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 18,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,030.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $510.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $564.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.38. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $252.52 and a twelve month high of $594.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

