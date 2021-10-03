Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern Sells 26,500 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $284,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $3.05 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 240.99%.
About AgEagle Aerial Systems
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.