Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern Sells 26,500 Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $284,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UAVS opened at $3.05 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 4.74.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 240.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,808,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after purchasing an additional 685,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 146.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 589,892 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 532.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 531,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,350.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 446,067 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of drones for commercial use. The firm also enables the capturing, imaging, editing and analyzing of images and data captured by drones; and intends on using commercial drones to be used for delivery services of goods. It offers contract manufacturing, drone solutions, and agriculture solutions.

