Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.12% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,138,000.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.44. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

