SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,439 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 33.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Allegion by 12.5% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 19.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $132.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.26 and its 200 day moving average is $136.70. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.45.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

