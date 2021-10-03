SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY stock opened at $154.33 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $115.28 and a one year high of $163.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.84 and its 200 day moving average is $149.13.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.