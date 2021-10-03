SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,397,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,674,000 after buying an additional 64,907 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,967 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after buying an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 151,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $527.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

