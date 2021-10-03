SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 276.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $121.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.91. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $83.73 and a 12 month high of $136.82.

