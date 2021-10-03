SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth $47,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 83.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. As a group, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.09%.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

