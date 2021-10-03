JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $233.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.12% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $233,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after acquiring an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,180,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,090,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,377,000 after buying an additional 241,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 63,996 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $158.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.42. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.