JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,075,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.25% of Crown Castle International worth $209,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $118,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 21.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 86.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 33,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $173.02 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.52.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

