JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,501,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,177 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $223,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,752,000 after buying an additional 776,240 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,095,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,056,000 after acquiring an additional 34,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,531,000 after acquiring an additional 993,476 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,235,000 after acquiring an additional 108,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $97.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,854 shares of company stock worth $4,101,282. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

