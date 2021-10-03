John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $316.92

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 316.92 ($4.14) and traded as high as GBX 325 ($4.25). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 353,768 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on John Menzies from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 310.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 317. The firm has a market capitalization of £275.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

