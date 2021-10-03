Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $23,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $301,779,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after acquiring an additional 443,682 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,718 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $97.98 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.01.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.