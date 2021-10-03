The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 52,037 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,037 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $24,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $1,144,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

