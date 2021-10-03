Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 80.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,286 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 62.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Lennar by 4.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 50,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

LEN opened at $93.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

