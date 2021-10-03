The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $22.02 Million Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 1,183.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,597 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $22,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $442,360.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,032,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,482 shares of company stock worth $5,128,885 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

OMI opened at $31.66 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

OMI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

