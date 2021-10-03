Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.67

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.67 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 49.79 ($0.65). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 49.79 ($0.65), with a volume of 23,736 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £73.11 million and a P/E ratio of -62.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

