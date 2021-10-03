First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.90

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.90 and traded as high as $19.95. First Community shares last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 9,844 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $148.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 million. First Community had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,479 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Community by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Community by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

