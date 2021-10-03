Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Short Interest Update

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,200 shares, an increase of 189.4% from the August 31st total of 195,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSVR. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Reservoir Media in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Reservoir Media stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. Reservoir Media has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.34.

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

