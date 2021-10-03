iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 164.7% from the August 31st total of 948,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,633,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCZ. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,453,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,548,000 after acquiring an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $74.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.58 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.32.

