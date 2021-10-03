Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOD shares. Aegis lifted their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $786.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 402,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after acquiring an additional 167,907 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1,308.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 158,698 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after acquiring an additional 127,530 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

