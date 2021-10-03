Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $59.29 Million Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $59,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NHI. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 1,999.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 601,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after buying an additional 572,994 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $19,336,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 255,321 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 535,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 229,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after purchasing an additional 121,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.50 per share, with a total value of $86,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.36 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NHI. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

