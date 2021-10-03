Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 175,228 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 371,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. FMR LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 222.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in International Game Technology by 76.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 215.00 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $28.35.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.69 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

