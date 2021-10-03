Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 8,129 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $369,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 382.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 281,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 196.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,086 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $51.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $55.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

